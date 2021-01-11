Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

In other news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $99,779.12. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.90. 7,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,900. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $16.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $151.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. Equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.