Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,288,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.