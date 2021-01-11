Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $675,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stryker by 12.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,393,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $241.03. 21,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,000. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

