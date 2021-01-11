Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 85 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,767,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,063,370 shares of company stock valued at $292,498,125. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $9.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,729,920. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $736.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.