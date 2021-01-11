Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock remained flat at $$10.94 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

