Wings (WINGS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23,224.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Wings has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $23,224.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00041541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00326226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.56 or 0.03915521 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

