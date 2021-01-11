Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRWSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

MRWSY stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

