Wolfe Research Downgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $134,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,686.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,070 shares of company stock worth $1,833,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.