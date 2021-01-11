Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

WWW opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

