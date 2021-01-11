Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $31,996.15 on Top Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and approximately $332.49 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $31,996.15 or 0.99788089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014165 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

