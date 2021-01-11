Wrapped BNB Price Down 13% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $63.28 million and $49.55 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $36.10 or 0.00113627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00113980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00281459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00066227 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,127.32 or 0.85375049 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,752,742 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

