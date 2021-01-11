Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WISH. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Wright Investors’ Service stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

