Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

