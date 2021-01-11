XP (NASDAQ:XP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of XP (NASDAQ:XP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of XP stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion and a PE ratio of 80.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. XP has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that XP will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XP by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after buying an additional 235,949 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XP in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,184,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 168,331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XP in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,561,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of XP by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

