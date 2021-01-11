XYO (XYO) Market Cap Achieves $3.08 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $27,211.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00325858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.18 or 0.03612427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.