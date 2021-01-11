YENTEN (YTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. YENTEN has a market cap of $41,043.94 and $12.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,308.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,046.31 or 0.03049724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.00388312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.58 or 0.01342458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.00553568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00480786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00258608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020546 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

