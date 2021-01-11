Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.84 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

YUM stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.67. 1,250,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $228,029.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,008 shares of company stock worth $3,172,091 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after buying an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

