Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.16

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 8881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after buying an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,521,000 after buying an additional 450,352 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Yum China by 17.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after buying an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Yum China by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,004,000 after buying an additional 1,253,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 75.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,218,000 after buying an additional 1,389,892 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

