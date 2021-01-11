Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.45. American River Bankshares posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 47.6% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American River Bankshares stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

