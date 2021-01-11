Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 62.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 37.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 47,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 83,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,317. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $196.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.