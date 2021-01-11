Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.40). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 176.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

PK stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

