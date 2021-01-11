Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report sales of $216.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.50 million and the lowest is $212.21 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $492.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Shares of PTEN opened at $6.20 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

