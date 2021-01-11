Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. 274,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,531.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $797,092. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 127.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

