Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.84. Service Co. International reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

