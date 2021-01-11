Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $0.89. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.42. 25,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,880. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

