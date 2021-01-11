Zacks: Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.08. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 202,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,053,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,295,829 over the last ninety days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,716 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 15.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

