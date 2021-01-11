Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will post $448.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.90 million and the lowest is $437.53 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $449.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%.

USX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. 257,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,823. The stock has a market cap of $344.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.27. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

