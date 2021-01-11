Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.26. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,537 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,925 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,379,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,342,000 after purchasing an additional 839,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,869,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 160,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

