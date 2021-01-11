Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.25. 5,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,640. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 119.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,270 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $307,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.