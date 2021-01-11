Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce $11.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $10.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $46.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $47.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $47.15 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $47.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMST shares. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.