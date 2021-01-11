Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $708.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $708.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $728.00 million and the lowest is $675.16 million. Pool reported sales of $582.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti boosted their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,899,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $4,926,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,314. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

