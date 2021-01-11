Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.26 Million

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to post sales of $736.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $723.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $751.00 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $738.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.19. 741,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,632. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $146.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

