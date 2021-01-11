Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.69 Million

Brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce sales of $226.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $219.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $870.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.80 million to $872.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $953.21 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $970.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348 in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.82. 451,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.97, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

