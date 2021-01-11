Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $542.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $543.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $470.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. BidaskClub upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.75.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.41. 351,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

