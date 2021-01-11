Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Workday reported sales of $976.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Workday stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.83. 1,649,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average is $211.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of -122.37 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total value of $17,423,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,894 shares of company stock valued at $124,478,344. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.