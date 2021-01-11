Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.92). Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 164.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of ($6.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.74) to ($6.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

NASDAQ CAR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.97. 58,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,101. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 79,907 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,819,118.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

