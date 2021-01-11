Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Bancolombia posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIB. BidaskClub upgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

CIB opened at $39.89 on Monday. Bancolombia has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 10.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,658,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,921,000 after purchasing an additional 254,577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bancolombia by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bancolombia by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

