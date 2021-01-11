Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $516.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post sales of $516.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $511.70 million and the highest is $526.00 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $500.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after buying an additional 211,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

