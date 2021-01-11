Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report $69.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.72 million and the lowest is $64.70 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $70.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $266.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $274.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $282.26 million, with estimates ranging from $275.87 million to $287.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPSI. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

In related news, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $43,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,661. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $1,037,706. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. 45,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

