Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $30.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.91 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $23.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $114.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.17 million to $115.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.95 million, with estimates ranging from $115.30 million to $118.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. 17,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,007. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $302.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at $944,720.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 41.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

