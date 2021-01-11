Zacks: Brokerages Expect SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. SSR Mining reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

Shares of SSRM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,731. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

