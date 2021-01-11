Zacks: Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Webster Financial posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.35. 26,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,420. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after acquiring an additional 135,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 125,182 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.