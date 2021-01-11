Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Hold

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. 10,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,280. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

