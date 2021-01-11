Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities. Its operating segment consists of Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors and other companies. Tidewater Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 50.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Analysts predict that Tidewater will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

