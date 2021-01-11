Zacks Investment Research Lowers 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

XXII opened at $2.63 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 100,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 421,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth $912,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

