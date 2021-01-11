Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.20. 415,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,720.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $54,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 128,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $124,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

