Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $69.89 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 405.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,247 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

