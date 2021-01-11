Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Hold

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Hays alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Hays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Hays stock remained flat at $$18.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92. Hays has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hays (HAYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.