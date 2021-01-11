Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

INFN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 54,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $545,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281 over the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $10,817,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 763,757 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,965,000 after buying an additional 580,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 360,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

