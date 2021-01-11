Zacks Investment Research Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Knight-Swift's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. To this end, the company's board approved in November 2020, a new share buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of shares worth up to $250 million. This new share repurchase plan follows the termination of the previous $250 million buyback program announced last May. The company's efforts to control costs are encouraging too. Evidently, adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a % of revenues) improved to 86.6% in the first nine months of 2020 from 88.6% in the same period of 2019 due to lower costs. However, the year-over-year weakness in the freight environment is a concern. The company's low current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the third quarter of 2020 is also a worry.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an in-line rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,591,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,464,000 after buying an additional 311,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,200,000 after purchasing an additional 282,875 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 669,308 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

